Warwickshire unites for ASB Awareness Week: Keeping communities and businesses safe

ASB Awareness Week, which runs from 30 June until 6 July, is a national campaign dedicated to raising awareness about anti-social behaviour (ASB) and encouraging communities to take action.

Locally, community safety partners across Warwickshire are coming together to ensure residents and businesses feel #SafeInWarwickshire.

Throughout the week, Safer Warwickshire partners are spotlighting the work being done to tackle ASB and urging residents to report incidents that affect their quality of life.

From nuisance motorbike riding to abuse against shopworkers, ASB takes many forms - and everyone has a role to play in addressing it.

Tackling ASB in our communities

Warwickshire Police’s Operation Undertook is actively addressing the issue of motorbikes being ridden antisocially and illegally - an issue that causes fear and frustration in many neighbourhoods.

Residents are encouraged to report what they know through Warwickshire County Council’s Dob ‘Em In scheme: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dobemin

Reports from the public are already making a difference; 225 reports were submitted between January and May this year, with 25 bikes seized (including 13 bike seizures in April alone) and 5 arrests.

Additionally, hotspot policing is being used to focus resources on areas where ASB is most prevalent. Known as Op Resolve, this targeted approach across the last year in locations in Nuneaton, Bedworth, Atherstone, Leamington, Rugby and Stratford is showing positive results. Surveys carried out in hotspot patrol areas reveal:

The proportion of people in Warwickshire who feel safe walking alone after dark has risen to 54%, with the number saying they feel very safe more than tripling in the past year.

During the daytime, 95% of people now feel safe – up significantly from 86%.

Overall, 60% of those surveyed now say ASB is not a very big problem or no problem at all in the areas where hotspot patrols have taken place.

Public support is also strong: 82% of residents say they welcome the extra patrols and 77% say visible policing makes them more likely to report ASB. The hotspot patrols will be continuing in revised locations across the county from July.

Safer Streets Summer – This Is Neighbourhood Policing

A campaign to celebrate neighbourhood policing and highlight everything you might not have known about it is going to be taking place over the course of July and August 2025.

Keep an eye on the Warwickshire Police social media channels or sign up to www.warwickshireconnected.com to find out how you can get involved and keep up to date.

Supporting retailers during #ShopKind Week

Coinciding with ASB Awareness Week is #ShopKind Week, which promotes kindness and respect towards retail workers.

Warwickshire’s community safety partners are working closely with local retailers to combat abuse and anti-social behaviour in shops and licensed premises.

Retailers can access free downloadable #ShopKind resources to support their staff and customers at: https://nbcc.police.uk/business-support/shopkind/

Businesses are also encouraged to visit Warwickshire Business Watch for free, impartial advice on preventing ASB and business crime: https://warwickshirebusinesswatch.co.uk

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said:

“Anti-social behaviour affects the wellbeing of our communities and the safety of our businesses in Warwickshire. National ASB Awareness Week is a good opportunity for us to highlight how local residents, retailers, and community safety partners are taking a stand against unacceptable behaviour.

“By reporting incidents and working together, we can help ensure Warwickshire remains a safe and respectful place for those that live and work in the county.”

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “Community safety partners have been working hard across the last year to tackle anti-social behaviour in our town centres and the results have been really positive.

“Communities are telling us they feel safer, are seeing less anti-social behaviour, and have more confidence in how we’re tackling crime. That’s a real endorsement of our targeted, evidence-based approach to patrols - and of the hardworking officers and community safety partners delivering this every day on the ground.

“I’m pleased to have been able to invest in this approach and will continue to support it as part of my long-term commitment to a safer Warwickshire for all.”

Follow 'Safe In Warwickshire' throughout the week on social media to learn more about how you can help tackle ASB and support your community, to keep Warwickshire a safe and respectful place to live, work, visit and study.

Know how to report ASB

National ASB Awareness Week is a good opportunity to remind members of the public how to report anti-social behaviour:

In an emergency: Call 999 if the ASB involves immediate danger, threats, or criminal activity in progress.

if the ASB involves immediate danger, threats, or criminal activity in progress. For non-urgent ASB, you can report online to Warwickshire Police: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-v3/report-antisocial-behaviour/ or call 101.

Contact your local district or borough council: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/crime-anti-social-behaviour/anti-social-behaviour/3

Get involved with tackling ASB

Throughout the week, Anti-Social Behaviour, Community Safety and Tenant Engagement Teams from Warwickshire’s district and borough councils will be out and about, giving people the opportunity to chat to them about how they can and are working with communities to take a stand against ASB.

Follow ‘Safe In Warwickshire’ on social media or check your local district and borough council’s website or social media for details of events near you.