Warwickshire Garages open their doors again to all in July to reduce garage anxiety

Avoiding services and repairs puts drivers at risk of points and fines and increases the risk to both drivers and passengers of being involved in a collision due to a vehicle defect.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership has teamed up again with Whitmoore Auto Centre, Atherstone, Just Nice Clean Cars, Warwick, and Protyre Autocare in Rugby, Southam, Warwick and Alcester to hold free open evenings across the county with the aim of breaking down the barriers that prevent some drivers from using garages when services and repairs are required on their vehicles. This is building on the success of the events in October 2024.

The Partnership are inviting drivers to come along to meet the mechanics, have a look around the garage, ask questions and be given tips and advice on how to carry out simple maintenance checks on their vehicles.

They are also looking to address ‘Garage Anxiety.’ which can affect drivers of all ages. This is a term used to describe drivers who are concerned about taking their vehicles to garages for services or repairs as they are worried about being ‘ripped off’, have a lack of trust in garages, or fear a large bill they can’t afford. We will address these concerns with tips and advice on how these can be avoided and advise on what to look for when choosing a garage for your vehicle.

The evenings will be held on:

30 June – Protyre Rugby - 11 Paynes Ln, Rugby CV21 2UH - 5:30 - 6:30pm

1 July - Protyre Alcester - Arden Business Centre, B49 6HW - 5:30 - 6:30pm

1 July - Whitmoore Auto Centre , Radcliffe Road Atherstone - 5:00 - 6:00 pm

2 July – Protyre Warwick - Emscote Rd, Warwick CV34 4PH - 5:30 - 6:30pm

2 July -Just Nice Clean Car - Millers Rd, Warwick CV34 5AE - 5:30 - 6:30pm

3 July - Protyre Southam - Southam Dr, Southam CV47 0RB - 5:30 - 6:30pm

There is no need to book, everybody is welcome.

James Godley, Retail Operations Director at Protyre Autocare, said: “We are proud to support Warwickshire Road Safety Partnerships ‘Garage Anxiety’ project and are looking forward to hosting these events to help young drivers feel more confident when looking for advice around servicing or repairs

"Protyre is committed to providing honest advice and supporting local communities, and our experts welcome the opportunity to help educate drivers on the regular checks they should undertake on their vehicle and when to seek expert advice.

"We hope that this project will help to break down barriers for local young drivers and provide that all-important confidence boost while also demonstrating that we are very much here to help."

Carl Jay, Owner of Just Nice Clean Cars Warwick, said: "Just Nice Clean Cars are thrilled to have been chosen to support the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership with the Garage Anxiety initiative in 2024 and are looking forward to another successful open evening inviting young drivers along to experience the garage environment. As parents of a teenager who has recently passed their driving test, we understand firsthand the excitement, challenges, and responsibilities that come with stepping into the world of driving.

"One crucial aspect that we believe aligns perfectly with your initiative is the importance of young drivers properly maintaining their vehicles. Regular upkeep not only ensures their safety on the roads but also provides significant cost efficiencies—something that resonates strongly with families managing the expenses of a new driver. This understanding, coupled with our own experience of how teenagers perceive and interact with cars, reinforces the need for ongoing awareness and education.

"We encourage all young drivers to view their cars not just as a means of independence, but as a responsibility that requires care and attention. A safe, well-maintained vehicle isn’t just a financial advantage; it’s a critical step in protecting lives—both their own and others’".

Andrew Moore – Owner - Whitmoore Auto Centre, Atherstone said: “I chose to support this initiative because I believe that empowering young drivers with knowledge can literally save lives. Too many avoid essential servicing or repairs due to fear, cost, or simply not knowing where to start. Breaking down those barriers isn’t just about cars — it’s about building confidence, responsibility, and safety on the road for everyone.”

Sharon Hilton who is leading this project for the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership said: “In a recent survey of drivers aged 17-24 years in Warwickshire, just 3% claimed they had delayed or ignored an MOT when it was required, compared to 50% who stated they had delayed or ignored a service when it was required. The main reason given was the fear of the cost or being overcharged by the garage due to their age and inexperience.

“Avoiding services and repairs puts the driver at risk of points and fines and increases the risk to driver and passengers of being involved in a collision due to a vehicle defect. By addressing these anxieties directly and encouraging drivers to meet and talk to the mechanics, we aim to give all drivers the confidence to find and visit garages they can trust and raise awareness of being able to spread the cost of service and repairs to make them more affordable.

“Having safer vehicles on the road is good news for all road users and helps us towards our target of reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured in road collisions in Warwickshire by 50% by 2030.”

Residents can follow the Road Safety Partnership on Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety

More information about the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is available online: https://warksroadsafety.org/