Warwickshire families urged to sign the disability register to shape local support 

Families with children and young people who have special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) are encouraged to join the county’s disability register.

Established under the Children Act 1989, it is a statutory requirement of each local authority to have a disability register. It is voluntary for residents to join it and there are benefits of doing so. Warwickshire County Council is issuing a reminder of why this is important.

The register plays a crucial role in helping the council understand the specific needs and additional support required by people who use its services. A better understanding of the demographics and needs of communities allows for more effective planning and resource allocation.

The disability register collects information about children and young people aged 0 to 25 who have a disability, additional need, or a health condition that impacts their daily life. For those aged between 16 and 18, consent may be required, and parents or carers can register on a child or young person’s behalf. The data gathered supports the council in planning and allocating resources, ensuring that services are responsive and inclusive.

Cllr George Finch, Interim Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said:

“I believe to better understand and highlight the needs of children with SEN and with disabilities across Warwickshire, the disability register will be a great tool. This will ensure families are heard and we can find the tailored support and advocacy for them. With your cooperation we can support our most vulnerable in society”

Registration is quick and easy, and families can update their information at any time. The council assures that all data is confidential and used solely for service improvement.

To learn more or to register, visit Disability Register – Warwickshire County Council.

A short, easy-to-understand video is also available to explain the benefits of joining the register: https://youtu.be/GbqErub39KE