Councillor Rob Howard, Leader of Warwickshire County Council steps down

Much to his regret, the Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Rob Howard, has today (25 June) resigned from his role.

Cllr Howard said “This has been a very difficult decision to take. The role of Leader is an extremely demanding role and regretfully my health challenges now prevent me from carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish. I am honoured and privileged to have held the role, even if only for a short time. I remain committed to my continued role working as a county councillor for the benefit of Warwickshire residents.”



Current Deputy Leader, Cllr George Finch (Bedworth Central) will serve as Interim Leader until the Council confirms a new Leader in due course.