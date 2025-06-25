Course duration 5 hrs Approximately

Self Harm & Suicide Awareness

Self-harm and suicide are distinct and separate acts with differing motivational factors. Self harm is usually a coping mechanism and is more about staying alive, while someone may choose suicide to end physical or emotional pain or perhaps they have no solution to a problem.

This webinar aims to raise awareness and understanding of these areas, both from a general and individuals view point. Attendees will be better equipped to consider events from an individual’s history, factors that might precipitate vulnerability and the function of such behaviours, to create an environment for motivational change.

Learning Objectives

Skills and knowledge highlighted in this training include:

• Perceptions and personal reactions

• Identification

• Experiences and circumstances that can lead to self-harm and suicidal tendencies

• Dispels myths and reinforces facts

• Distractions, avoidance techniques and interventions

• Appropriate planning, monitoring and review of incidents

• Helping and approaching distressed individuals (an action plan)

• Risk assessment and re-enforcing the importance of communication

• Resources, help and advice

Teaching Methods:

This course will be delivered by a variety of teaching methods including; presentations; case studies; small group discussions; interactive quizzes and video examples and demonstrations.

Duration:

This webinar runs for approximately five hours.

Assessment:

• Formative

Validity:

• 1 Year

If you would like to book onto this course, please contact Erin York at erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk