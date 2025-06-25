Designed for Health & Social Care professionals who have an existing knowledge of self harm and suicide. It’s purpose is to promote safe and effective techniques when rescuing a person from ligature.

Ligature Awareness

This course is designed for Health & Social Care professionals who have an existing knowledge of self harm and suicide. It’s purpose is to promote safe and effective techniques when rescuing a person from ligature (hanging).

Assessing risk and the appropriate selection, storage and use of rescue equipment. Ultimately building confidence in staff who care for those at risk of a ligature incident.

Learning Objectives

Skills and knowledge highlighted in this training include:

• Ligature risk assessment and control measures

• Identification of different types of ligatures and ligature points

• Statistics on ligature injuries

• Signs and symptoms of ligature injuries

• Safe removal of ligature using a range of ligature cutters

• Individual and team rescue

• Safe removal from suspension

• Safe storage of ligature cutters

Teaching Methods:

This course will be delivered by a variety of teaching methods including; presentations; case studies; small group discussions; interactive quizzes; instructional videos and demonstrations.

Duration:

This webinar runs for approximately five hours.

Assessment:

• The trainer will check understanding and involvement of all students throughout the duration of the course

RQF:

• HSC024 - Principles of safeguarding and protection in health and social care

Validity:

• 1 Year

If you would like to book onto this course, please contact Erin York at erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk.Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk