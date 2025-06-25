Designed for Health & Social Care professionals who have an existing knowledge of self harm and suicide. It’s purpose is to promote safe and effective techniques when rescuing a person from ligature.
Ligature Awareness
This course is designed for Health & Social Care professionals who have an existing knowledge of self harm and suicide. It’s purpose is to promote safe and effective techniques when rescuing a person from ligature (hanging).
Assessing risk and the appropriate selection, storage and use of rescue equipment. Ultimately building confidence in staff who care for those at risk of a ligature incident.
Learning Objectives
Skills and knowledge highlighted in this training include:
• Ligature risk assessment and control measures
• Identification of different types of ligatures and ligature points
• Statistics on ligature injuries
• Signs and symptoms of ligature injuries
• Safe removal of ligature using a range of ligature cutters
• Individual and team rescue
• Safe removal from suspension
• Safe storage of ligature cutters
Teaching Methods:
This course will be delivered by a variety of teaching methods including; presentations; case studies; small group discussions; interactive quizzes; instructional videos and demonstrations.
Duration:
This webinar runs for approximately five hours.
Assessment:
• The trainer will check understanding and involvement of all students throughout the duration of the course
RQF:
• HSC024 - Principles of safeguarding and protection in health and social care
Validity:
• 1 Year
If you would like to book onto this course, please contact Erin York at erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk.Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk