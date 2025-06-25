Autism Bus

The Autism Reality Experience (ARE) is an immersive training program designed to help neurotypical individuals better understand the sensory processing challenges faced by people with autism.

The 3 hour Autism Reality Experience is an innovative, immersive and hands on training which has been developed to give neurotypical people an opportunity to enter the neurodiverse world and experience the sensory processing difficulties faced by people on the autism spectrum.

Invented by Training 2 CARE’s CEO Glenn Knight and 150 Autistic people, the Autism Reality Experience truly puts the challenges that people with autism experience face into perspective to embed empathy, understanding and inclusive support.

The ‘ARE’ challenges normal thinking and directly confronts you with the profound impact of the environment, communication and much more. As a delegate, you will feel the impact of:

Hypersensitivity to the sensory environment

How it feels to become overwhelmed

Proprioceptive hyposensitivity

Vestibular hypersensitivity

Difficulty processing language and instructions

Flexibility of thought issues

Being in an environment that doesn’t account for your needs

The Autism Reality Experience is the benchmark that other autism training courses strive to achieve and by using specially developed sensory changing equipment, the delegates will be transported into a world that they could not imagine, just for a short period of time. After the experience there is an extensive de-brief that allows you to understand the changes you need to make to improve their lives.

Outcomes Covered:

A virtual experience of autism

Time for feedback and reflection on own responses/behaviour during the experience

Sensory sensitivities - our seven senses and how they can be affected by autistic spectrum conditions

Strategies to support people with sensory processing difficulties

How to identify anxiety in someone with autism

Strategies to alleviate anxieties for people with autism (including the use of TEACCH)

Exploring the use of sensory items

Environmental considerations for someone with autism

An introduction to behaviours that can challenge

Techniques to manage behaviours that can challenge

How to access support and advice from other organisations such as the National Autistic Society

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk