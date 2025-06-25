Tree planting to mark the King’s Coronation 

Date: Thursday, 27 June 2025 Time: 12:00pm Location: Swan Gardens, Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), Stratford-upon-Avon To commemorate the Coronation of His Majesty The King, ...

Date: Thursday, 27 June 2025

Time: 12:00pm

Location: Swan Gardens, Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), Stratford-upon-Avon

To commemorate the Coronation of His Majesty The King, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, will attend the ceremonial planting of an English Oak tree in the Swan Gardens at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The tree is a lasting tribute to the King and reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and community heritage.

As part of the event, two children from Stratford Primary School will share their hopes and dreams for Stratford in the decade ahead - offering a poignant glimpse into the aspirations of the town’s future generation.

The area will be decorated with banners created for Shakespeare’s Birthday celebrations by four Stratford Primary schools, Bridgetown, Bishopton, Shottery and Stratford Primary, with artist Jessica Hartshorn. Each banner is based on a different Shakespeare play as well as representing a different season

Media are kindly asked to arrive by 11:45am.