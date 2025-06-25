Warwickshire pupils shine in National Gallery Exhibition

The work of young artists from Southam Primary School has been selected to feature in the National Gallery’s prestigious Take One Picture exhibition.

This gallery encourages primary schools to explore a single painting from the its collection and respond with their own creative interpretations. This year’s focus, Pieter de Hooch’s The Courtyard of a House in Delft, inspired a wide range of imaginative responses from schools across the country.

Southam Primary School’s digital artwork, which explores themes of architecture and emotional distance, was chosen for display at the St James’s Market Pavilion in London. The public exhibition which runs until 7 October 2025 offering opportunity for the public to experience the creativity of young artists from Southam and across the UK.

Emma Longworth, Southam Primary School Headteacher, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our pupils’ selection to take part in such a prestigious national exhibition.

“In their work the children wanted to explore the shape of the building and the feeling of separation created by the turned-away figure. They used software to create digital art in response to these themes and came up with some really thoughtful and imaginative ideas.

“Being part of the exhibition is a wonderful achievement that reflects their creativity, hard work, and the dedication of our teaching staff. To see their artwork displayed in central London is a moment of real pride for our whole school community.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education added: “I’m so pleased to hear about the inclusion of Southam pupils’ artwork in this national exhibition. This achievement highlights the strength of arts education in Warwickshire and the exceptional talent being nurtured in local schools.”

To learn more about the exhibition and view the full list of participating schools, visit the National Gallery’s official exhibition page: https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk/whats-on/take-one-picture-2025-locations/take-one-picture-2025-st-james-s-market-pavilion

Take one Picture St James's Market