Warwickshire County Council Launches Free Scooter Training to Promote Safe and Active Travel for Children

WCC Road Safety Education Team is proud to launch a new initiative offering free practical scooter training to children across the county — promoting both safe travel and active lifestyles.

The training is currently being delivered in schools that are actively engaged with Warwickshire’s Safe and Active Schools Programme, as well as through Warwickshire’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme.

The training, delivered by qualified Road Safety Officers, focuses on developing essential skills for safe scooting, including:

Identifying scooter parts and using safety gear correctly;

Mastering balance, pushing, and turning techniques;

Practicing controlled stopping at different speeds;

Navigating around obstacles;

Learning one-handed signalling; and

Understanding basic road safety rules.

This initiative encourages children and families to consider active travel options, such as scooters, for short journeys — including the school run. By building confidence and competence through hands-on training, children are empowered to travel safely and independently, while developing lifelong habits that support health, wellbeing, and sustainability.

In a generous show of support, Micro Scooters has donated 20 scooters and helmets to the Road Safety Education Team. These will be made available to schools following training sessions, helping to remove barriers to participation and ensuring all children have the opportunity to learn and travel safely. This partnership highlights the power of collaboration in delivering meaningful community impact.

Through these training sessions and our partnership with Micro Scooters, we aim to inspire more families to embrace active travel — contributing to a healthier, safer, and happier Warwickshire.

Cllr Rob Howard, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: "We are incredibly proud to see the launch of Warwickshire County Council's free scooter training initiative. Promoting safe and active travel for our children is a key priority, and this program directly supports that goal by empowering young people with the skills and confidence to scoot safely.

“It's fantastic to see the training being delivered through our Safe and Active Schools and Holiday Activities and Food Programmes, ensuring wide access. The generous donation of scooters and helmets from Micro Scooters is a brilliant example of partnership working, removing barriers and helping even more children participate. By encouraging active travel options like scooting, we're not only contributing to healthier, more independent children but also fostering a safer and more sustainable Warwickshire for everyone."

Ben Gibson, Managing Director at Micro Scooters UK, said: "We’re delighted to bring Scootability classes and our scooter access programme to Warwickshire. Teaching children how to scoot safely while giving them more opportunities to get active supports their wellbeing now – and into the future. We’re excited to play a role in encouraging more active travel across the county."

If you want to find out more about practical scooter training opportunities in Warwickshire, please contact Warwickshire Road Safety education Team at: roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk.

To find out more about Micro-Scooters please visit: https://www.micro-scooters.co.uk/