Warwick District CPE Variation 13 (Part) - Made

Warwickshire County Council have made the above named Order (in part) under the Road Traffic Reg. Act 1984, the effect of which is to introduce double yellow lines on Clinton Street, Leamington Spa.

Please note that proposals relating to the extension of the L6 Residents' Parking Zone, included within the Order (as advertised), have been withdrawn.

Full details of the decision taken to proceed with waiting restrictions in Clinton Street only can be found by viewing the Decision Notice (PDF, 257KB) (n.b the document linked refers to Variation 11; the Traffic Regulation Order as made has since been re-numbered to Variation 13, with the content unaffected).

Associated Plans and Documentation

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.