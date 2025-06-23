Warwickshire’s Living Well webpages help residents stay well and independent

People in Warwickshire are helped to look after their health and wellbeing and support others with advice and information available through the county’s Living Well resource.

Whether it's accessing local health services, finding community support, or staying informed, the Warwickshire County Council webpage is a valuable resource to discover Warwickshire’s health and social care services and support in one easy-to-navigate place.

The health and wellbeing section on the Living Well webpage signposts residents to vital information and guidance about how to stay safe and well. This includes mental health support, physical fitness, and preventive measures to avoid common health issues. Residents can also access information about community services and ways to combat loneliness and social isolation.

In the family's section there is a variety of community resources available to keep children and families safe and well. For example, useful information about assistive technology, cyber safety, substance misuse, staying safe in and outside of the home, and services for people with disabilities.

For anyone navigating financial challenges, the Living Well webpage provides important cost of living information about housing, money, debt, helping residents to find the support they need to live independently. The advice provided also covers managing finances, accessing benefits, finding financial assistance, and more.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Living Well webpage enables people to find practical advice and access to essential services that meet their needs, from social care services to cost of living advice or community support. “It can help people to make informed decisions about their physical health and mental wellbeing as well as prepare for the future through discovering services and support they need to be happy, healthy and independent. I encourage people to find time to take a look.”

To find out more about the support available in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell and www.warwickshire.gov.uk/facinghardship