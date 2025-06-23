Apply now if your child needs to change school in September

Families in Warwickshire who want their child to start at a new school this September are being reminded that they can submit their application from 25 June.

While most school moves happen at transition points such as starting secondary school in Year 7, some families also choose the start of the academic year to move children in other year groups. September is a popular time for this, as it avoids disruption during the school year.

Those parents and carers who would like their child to have a new school place available in time for the start of the autumn term are encouraged to submit their application after 25 June and at least a week before the end of the summer term. After this point, all schools close for the summer holidays, meaning applications are unlikely to be processed until the new term begins, which would mean the child will miss the start of the new school year.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said:

“Every September, we see a number of children joining new schools in Warwickshire, either through normal transitions or because families feel it’s the right time for a change. We have some fantastic schools in the county, and we’re always pleased to welcome new pupils. But we want to make sure families understand that schools can’t process applications over the summer break, so it’s really important to apply before the end of this summer term.”

The Council’s website offers clear guidance on the process of moving schools, including a step-by-step video to help parents and carers submit their application with confidence.