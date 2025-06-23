Putting the focus on young people’s wellbeing during international week

World Wellbeing Week (24–30 June 2025) is a chance to celebrate the importance of looking after mental and physical wellbeing...

and to explore simple, everyday actions that can make a real difference to how people feel.

To mark the week, Warwickshire County Council is using the county’s child friendly campaign to encourage children and young people to take part in a wellbeing activity each day during the week based on the Five Ways to Wellbeing, with two bonus tips for the weekend!

Each day of the week highlights a small action that can support good health – from keeping active and learning new things, to connecting with others and getting a good night’s sleep. These small steps can help young people feel more confident, calm, healthy and happy.

Monday – Be active: Being physically active supports both body and mind. Whether it’s going for a walk, joining in with a sports session, dancing, cycling, or stretching at home – even a few minutes of movement a day can help lift mood and reduce stress.

Tuesday – Keep learning: Learning something new boosts confidence and gives a sense of achievement. This might be trying out photography, picking up a few words of another language, starting a new sport, creating digital art, or exploring a topic of interest through books or podcasts. For children, learning plays a key role in social and cognitive development — and continuing to learn throughout life can increase self-esteem. Find a few ideas here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mental-health-wellbeing/five-ways/3

Wednesday – Take notice: Taking a moment to slow down and notice the world can help people feel calmer and more present. Noticing details in nature, listening closely to sounds, or observing changes in the environment are all simple ways to practise mindfulness and feel more grounded. Explore mindfulness ideas here: https://www.mind.org.uk/workplace/mental-health-at-work/five-ways-to-wellbeing/

Thursday – Give and be thankful: Doing something kind for someone else – whether big or small – can boost personal wellbeing and build stronger communities. This could be helping a friend, volunteering locally, or simply offering a kind word. Giving back creates a sense of purpose and connection. Make some time today to reflect on what you are thankful for and to give thanks to those who have supported you. Ways to give and be kind: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mental-health-wellbeing/five-ways/4

Friday – Connect: Spending time with family, friends or trusted adults strengthens relationships and supports emotional health. Whether it's a face-to-face chat, a message to check in, or spending time together doing something fun – staying connected makes a big difference. And two more important bonus tips...

Saturday – Sleep well: Getting enough sleep is essential for mental and physical health. Poor sleep can lead to tiredness, irritability and low mood. A calm bedtime routine, switching off screens before bed, and winding down early can help improve sleep quality.

Sunday – Reflect and reset: Sunday is a good time to pause and reflect. Whether through quiet thinking, journaling, or a mindful moment outdoors, taking time to reset can help prepare for the week ahead and build emotional resilience.

Warwickshire County Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care said:

"World Wellbeing Week is a valuable opportunity for children and young people to explore simple actions that support positive mental health. By using the five ways to wellbeing as the foundation, these ideas encourage small steps that can lead to a big impact – helping young people feel healthier, happier and more connected. We are a child friendly county and committed to providing the support and opportunities that young people need to thrive."

A short animation from the council offers a range of advice to remind people of small habits they can adopt to reduce stress and stay well.

Content and ideas will be shared throughout the week on Child Friendly Warwickshire on Facebook: @ChildFriendlyWarwickshire or Instagram @childfriendlywarks Young people are encouraged to get involved, try new ideas, and share their wellbeing moments. Go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness for health and wellbeing information and advice.

To find out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk