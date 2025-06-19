Risk Assessment Training

Risk Assessment Training

Duration: 1 Day

 

Course Outline

Module 1:

  • Fundamentals of Risk Assessment
  • Understanding Risk and Its Importance
  • Common Types of Risks in Care and Support Settings
  • Principles of Effective Risk Assessment
  • Breaking Down Risks for Clarity and Focus
  • Avoiding Risk Muddling in Documentation

 

Module 2:

  • Timeliness in Risk Reviews
  • Scheduling Risk Assessments and Reviews
  • Identifying Triggers for Immediate Risk Reassessment
  • Processes for Rapid Response to Emerging Concerns
  • Overcoming Delays in Risk Review Cycles
  • Communicating Changes Promptly to Relevant Staff

 

Module 3:

  • Evaluating and Prioritising Risks
  • Assessing Risk Severity and Likelihood Accurately
  • Aligning Mitigation Actions with Risk Levels
  • Avoiding Over- or Under-Estimation of Risks
  • Balancing Safety and Independence
  • Continuous Risk Re-Evaluation Techniques

 

Module 4:

  • Consistency in Risk Management Approaches
  • Standardising Risk Assessment Procedures Across Teams
  • Addressing Overly Risk-Averse Behaviours
  • Managing Risks from Staff Under-Compliance
  • Training and Support to Align Staff Understanding
  • Promoting a Culture of Shared Responsibility

 

Module 5:

  • Integrating Risk with Support and Independence Plans
  • Linking Risk Assessments to Individual Support Plans
  • Ensuring Risks Inform Independence Work
  • Creating Structured Independence Programmes
  • Prioritising Targeted Mitigation Activities
  • Collaborative Planning with Multidisciplinary Teams

 

Module 6:

  • Documenting and Evidencing Mitigation Actions
  • Recording Clear, Measurable Mitigation Steps
  • Monitoring Compliance with Mitigation Plans
  • Auditing Evidence of Risk Control Measures
  • Feedback Loops for Continuous Improvement
  • Maintaining Accountability in Risk Management

 

Module 7:

  • Managing Historical and Outdated Risks
  • Identifying Risks No Longer Relevant
  • Clearly Marking and Archiving Historical Risks
  • Establishing Timelines for Risk Validity
  • Preventing Risk Overload in Documentation
  • Reviewing and Updating Risk Registers Regularly

 

Module 8:

  • Person-Centred Risk Assessment and Involvement
  • Involving Young People in Their Risk and Support Plans
  • Empowering Individuals to Understand and Manage Risks
  • Techniques for Collaborative Risk Discussion
  • Balancing Protection with Autonomy
  • Building Trust and Engagement Through Inclusive Practice

 

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Deborah Tonks deborahtonks@warwickshire.gov.uk.  Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk

 

 

Published: 19th June 2025

