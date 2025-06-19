Risk Assessment Training
Duration: 1 Day
Course Outline
Module 1:
- Fundamentals of Risk Assessment
- Understanding Risk and Its Importance
- Common Types of Risks in Care and Support Settings
- Principles of Effective Risk Assessment
- Breaking Down Risks for Clarity and Focus
- Avoiding Risk Muddling in Documentation
Module 2:
- Timeliness in Risk Reviews
- Scheduling Risk Assessments and Reviews
- Identifying Triggers for Immediate Risk Reassessment
- Processes for Rapid Response to Emerging Concerns
- Overcoming Delays in Risk Review Cycles
- Communicating Changes Promptly to Relevant Staff
Module 3:
- Evaluating and Prioritising Risks
- Assessing Risk Severity and Likelihood Accurately
- Aligning Mitigation Actions with Risk Levels
- Avoiding Over- or Under-Estimation of Risks
- Balancing Safety and Independence
- Continuous Risk Re-Evaluation Techniques
Module 4:
- Consistency in Risk Management Approaches
- Standardising Risk Assessment Procedures Across Teams
- Addressing Overly Risk-Averse Behaviours
- Managing Risks from Staff Under-Compliance
- Training and Support to Align Staff Understanding
- Promoting a Culture of Shared Responsibility
Module 5:
- Integrating Risk with Support and Independence Plans
- Linking Risk Assessments to Individual Support Plans
- Ensuring Risks Inform Independence Work
- Creating Structured Independence Programmes
- Prioritising Targeted Mitigation Activities
- Collaborative Planning with Multidisciplinary Teams
Module 6:
- Documenting and Evidencing Mitigation Actions
- Recording Clear, Measurable Mitigation Steps
- Monitoring Compliance with Mitigation Plans
- Auditing Evidence of Risk Control Measures
- Feedback Loops for Continuous Improvement
- Maintaining Accountability in Risk Management
Module 7:
- Managing Historical and Outdated Risks
- Identifying Risks No Longer Relevant
- Clearly Marking and Archiving Historical Risks
- Establishing Timelines for Risk Validity
- Preventing Risk Overload in Documentation
- Reviewing and Updating Risk Registers Regularly
Module 8:
- Person-Centred Risk Assessment and Involvement
- Involving Young People in Their Risk and Support Plans
- Empowering Individuals to Understand and Manage Risks
- Techniques for Collaborative Risk Discussion
- Balancing Protection with Autonomy
- Building Trust and Engagement Through Inclusive Practice
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Deborah Tonks deborahtonks@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk