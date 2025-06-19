Catheter Care Training
Level 2
3 Hours Duration
1 Year Certificate
Course Summary
- Define and identify the different types of catheters.
- Discuss and locate relevant anatomical landmarks.
- Explain and demonstrate proper hand hygiene and infection control measures.
- Identify common complications and describe their management.
- Discuss basic maintenance care of the catheter including equipment and documentation
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Deborah Tonks deborahtonks@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk