Catheter Care

Catheter Care Training

Level 2

3 Hours Duration

1 Year Certificate

 

Course Summary

  • Define and identify the different types of catheters.
  • Discuss and locate relevant anatomical landmarks.
  • Explain and demonstrate proper hand hygiene and infection control measures.
  • Identify common complications and describe their management.
  • Discuss basic maintenance care of the catheter including equipment and documentation

 

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Deborah Tonks deborahtonks@warwickshire.gov.uk.  Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk

Published: 19th June 2025

