Level 2

3 Hours Duration

1 Year Certificate

 

Course Summary:

  • What is a Stoma: Define Stoma and explain its purpose.
  • Reasons for having a Stoma: List common medical conditions that may require a Stoma.
  • Risks associated with a Stoma: Identify potential complications and how to reduce them.
  • Anatomy: Describe the anatomy relevant to Stoma care.
  • Different types of Stomas: Differentiate between various Stoma types.
  • Infection Control: Apply infection control measures in Stoma care.
  • Stoma Appliances: Understand and demonstrate the use of different Stoma appliances and emptying and changing process.
  • Troubleshooting: Identify and resolve common Stoma care issues.
  • Documentation: Emphasise accurate and timely documentation in Stoma care.
  • Person-Centered Care: Discuss and implement person-centered care principles in Stoma management.

 

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Deborah Tonks deborahtonks@warwickshire.gov.uk.  Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk

Published: 19th June 2025

