Stoma Care Training
Level 2
3 Hours Duration
1 Year Certificate
Course Summary:
- What is a Stoma: Define Stoma and explain its purpose.
- Reasons for having a Stoma: List common medical conditions that may require a Stoma.
- Risks associated with a Stoma: Identify potential complications and how to reduce them.
- Anatomy: Describe the anatomy relevant to Stoma care.
- Different types of Stomas: Differentiate between various Stoma types.
- Infection Control: Apply infection control measures in Stoma care.
- Stoma Appliances: Understand and demonstrate the use of different Stoma appliances and emptying and changing process.
- Troubleshooting: Identify and resolve common Stoma care issues.
- Documentation: Emphasise accurate and timely documentation in Stoma care.
- Person-Centered Care: Discuss and implement person-centered care principles in Stoma management.
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Deborah Tonks deborahtonks@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk