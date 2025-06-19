Falls Prevention

Falls Prevention Training Course

Falls Prevention Training Course

Level 2

2-3 Hours

2 Year Certificate

 

Course Summary:

  • Review factual information about Falls.
  • Discuss what is a Fall & why do Individuals Fall.
  • Consider those most at risk of Falls.
  • Review where / when do Falls occur & what impact do Falls have.
  • Examine how to prevent Falls happening.
  • Consider the action to take if a Fall occurs.

 

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Deborah Tonks deborahtonks@warwickshire.gov.uk.  Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk

Published: 19th June 2025

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed
Update cookies preferences