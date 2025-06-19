Falls Prevention Training Course
Falls Prevention Training Course
Level 2
2-3 Hours
2 Year Certificate
Course Summary:
- Review factual information about Falls.
- Discuss what is a Fall & why do Individuals Fall.
- Consider those most at risk of Falls.
- Review where / when do Falls occur & what impact do Falls have.
- Examine how to prevent Falls happening.
- Consider the action to take if a Fall occurs.
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Deborah Tonks deborahtonks@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk