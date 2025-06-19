Adelaide Road / Avenue Road, Leamington Spa - Proposed Road Hump (Raised Table with Pedestrian Refuge)

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce two raised tables incorporating pedestrian refuges.

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to install two raised tables incorporating pedestrian refuges, pursuant to Section 90A of the Highways Act 1980.

A copy of this notice, together with plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making these proposals can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.



Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 97 KB)

Public Notices

Public Notice (PDF, 128 KB)

Technical Plans

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Chris Round, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410) or emailed to chrisround@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Adelaide Road/Avenue Road East Leamington - Raised Road Humps for better pedestrian access". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice).



Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 14 July 2025