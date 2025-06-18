Celebrating Community as a Superpower: A vibrant showcase of art, culture, and unity

Everyone is welcome to a special event in Warwick on Friday 20 June to celebrate community as a superpower.

The event at Old Shire Hall, Warwick (10am to 4pm, 20 June) is set to be an inspiring day of creativity, culture and connection bringing together residents, refugees, volunteers, and local organisations for a programme featuring workshops, performances, storytelling, and art.

Held as part of international Refugee Week, and marking World Refugee Day (20 June) the event shines a spotlight on the powerful role of community in creating a welcoming and inclusive place for all. From traditional crafts and poetry to dance, food, and live storytelling, the day celebrates the communities of Warwickshire and the strength that comes from sharing our experiences.

Highlights include:

Art displays

Visitors can explore creative displays including the Unity Quilt – a collaborative textile artwork stitched by newly arrived communities to symbolise connection and resilience – and Refugee Dream Boards, which showcase hopes and aspirations from displaced individuals across Warwickshire.

Interactive cultural workshops

Hands-on sessions throughout the day offer a chance to learn something new and connect across cultures. From language laboratory where visitors can try out greetings in multiple languages to Fuxico flower-making from Brazil, led by Latinas in Warwickshire and Ukrainian Vinok wreath-making, exploring the meaning behind this traditional floral headpiece. Family activities and storytelling Children can enjoy themed play in the Moomins Corner, while the Playbox Theatre brings stories to life with a special live storytelling session for all ages.

Awards and recognition

The event also honours creative contributions and community support including entries to a children’s art competition and recognition for local groups such as Mosaic Church for their ongoing support of refugee communities through initiatives like the Coleshill Manor Project.

The event is led by Warwickshire County Council, in collaboration with EQuIP, Playbox Theatre, Latinas in Warwickshire, ArtLab, Artspan CIC, and many other local groups and organisations. It is a tribute to the resilience, creativity, and contributions of refugees, asylum seekers, and migrant communities in Warwickshire.

For more information visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/refugeeweek and to book your free space: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/celebrating-refugee-week-2025-4298173