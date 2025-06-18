Warwickshire County Council solicitor recognised for significant contribution to Local Government

Peter Endall, a Senior Solicitor at WCC has been recognised in the prestigious Lawyers in Local Government Awards 2025 for his dedication and expertise over 34 years in his role within the law sector.

Peter won the Significant Contribution to Local Government Award following nomination by his colleagues in the Council and partners across the county. The testimonials highlighted many examples of his professionalism and his commitment to his colleagues and the residents of Warwickshire.

Michael Goucher, Solicitor with Warwickshire Police said: “While I have had the pleasure of working with Peter on countless matters, large and small, over the years, it has always been obvious to me that he has an absolute commitment to multi agency working, to assisting and mentoring his colleagues and clients, all with the aim of improving life for the people of Warwickshire. He has been doing this tirelessly for decades and this herculean effort thoroughly deserves recognition.”

Over the years Peter has been a key delivery team member for multi-million-pound new school and road projects, as well as railway station joint ventures, providing vital new infrastructure within Warwickshire for generations to come.

On receiving his award, Peter said: “It is an honour to receive a reward like this. I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to contribute in some small way to making life better for local communities. You don’t get there all by yourself, of course, so I’d like to thank those people who’ve helped me over the years. This one’s for Warwickshire!”

In terms of innovation and creativity, Peter has a keen interest in pushing the boundaries of law and IT. He has been a leading advocate of the County Council utilising e-conveyancing and working towards the use of electronic sealing, with a view to generating substantial savings for the County Council through improved efficiency.

Peter also demonstrated his commitment to up and coming lawyers in local government where he enjoys mentoring future talent within the industry. He is regularly sought out by colleagues for advice.

Councillor Mike Bannister, Portfolio holder for Customer and Localities said, “Peter’s recognition in the Lawyers in Local Government Awards is a proud moment for Warwickshire County Council. His dedication, legal expertise, and innovative thinking have helped shape some of the county’s most vital infrastructure projects. Beyond his professional achievements, Peter’s commitment to mentoring and supporting colleagues has made a lasting impact on our organisation and the wider community. We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of Peter’s calibre serving Warwickshire.”

LLG is the professional membership body representing, promoting, and supporting the interests of local government legal or governance officers working within a local authority. The LLG Awards feature six categories, with a Highly Commended and Winner within each category, honouring individuals and teams in law who exemplify unwavering dedication, innovation, and expertise in their fields.

