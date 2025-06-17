New Child Friendly Trail now open at Pooley Country Park

Families visiting Pooley Country Park this summer can enjoy a brand-new Child Friendly Trail – free to take part in and designed to help little adventurers explore the park in a fun and interacti...

Families visiting Pooley Country Park this summer can enjoy a brand-new Child Friendly Trail – free to take part in and designed to help little adventurers explore the park in a fun and interactive way.

The trail has been created by Warwickshire County Council, working together with the Pooley Country Park on-site Pit Stop Coffee Shop. Families are invited to collect a trail sheet from Pit Stop during its opening hours for them to fill in for a small prize.

The trail proved a hit during the May half term, with many families visiting the park to try it out. On Friday 30 May, young visitors were joined by a very special guest – the Child Friendly Warwickshire Bear – who popped by to experience the trail first hand!

https://youtube.com/shorts/gvjJmsze8Uw?feature=share

Councillor George Finch, Portfolio Holder for Children & Families at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The new Child Friendly Trail at Pooley Country Park is a brilliant way to encourage families to get outside, explore nature and enjoy an affordable day out together. It’s a great example of how we’re supporting our ambition for a Child Friendly Warwickshire, where all children are safe, happy, healthy, heard and skilled. The trail is open to everyone, and we hope it will help even more people discover what a special place Pooley is.”

Tucked away in the north of Warwickshire near the border with Staffordshire and Leicestershire, Pooley Country Park is often described as a hidden gem thanks to its stunning scenery and rich history. Visitors can enjoy woodland walks, a well-equipped play area, canalside views, fascinating mining heritage, and a vast variety of wildlife.

The park is also home to the popular family-run Pit Stop Coffee Shop, which offers hot and cold food and drinks alongside a soft play area for under-fives. The coffee shop is open Wednesday to Friday from 10am–4pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am–4pm. Pit Stop owner Sarah Exall, said:

“We’re pleased to support Child Friendly Warwickshire and this new trail – it’s a lovely addition to the park and a great way to welcome more families. This summer is an exciting time for us with lots of events planned, so working together with the council to bring this trail to life and help put Pooley on the map has been fantastic.”

Plan your visit to Pooley Country Park via the Warwickshire Country Parks website, and don’t forget to sign up to the Country Parks newsletter for more exciting events and activities.