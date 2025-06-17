Help shape the future of Autism support in Coventry and Warwickshire!

People with experience of autism services in Coventry and Warwickshire are being asked to share their views.

Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System is calling on residents and professionals to take part in an important survey to help shape the future of autism support across the region.

The Coventry and Warwickshire All Age Autism Strategy 2021–2026 was coproduced with input from autistic individuals, their families and professionals. The Strategy is divided into five priority areas that were identified through engagement and coproduction.

As part of an ongoing commitment to co-production and service improvement, anyone with experience of accessing autism services are being asked to share their views on the progress made so far and what more needs to be done.

The consultation focuses on six key areas:

Early and ongoing support - Helping autistic people and those with social, communication, and emotional health needs both before and after diagnosis.

Reducing inequalities - Making Coventry and Warwickshire more inclusive and autism-friendly.

Building local capacity - Equipping local organisations with the skills to support autistic people effectively.

Specialist support - Developing tailored services to meet complex needs.

Working together - Strengthening co-production, collaboration, and understanding of autism.

Dr Imogen Staveley, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “It’s vital we work in partnership with local people to develop a clear understanding of what matters to them. Hearing the voices of autistic people and those who care for and support them will mean we can make sure that our services are as effective and supportive as possible.

“We encourage everyone who has experience of using or working with autism services to participate in the survey to help make Coventry and Warwickshire a more inclusive and supportive place for autistic people and their families.”

You can have your say on the Coventry and Warwickshire All Age Autism Strategy in a number of ways:

Fill in an online survey

E-mail the Integrated LDA Commissioning Team for alternative formats or for support completing the survey - IntegratedLDACommissioningTeam@warwickshire.gov.uk

Write to: Integrated LDA Commissioning Team, Children and All Age Disabilities Commissioning, Social Care and Health Commissioning, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL

The survey will close on 6 July 2025.

The current five-year Coventry and Warwickshire All-Age Autism Strategy is a joint initiative developed by Warwickshire County Council, Coventry City Council, the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, and the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Find out more about this work here.