Support for Warwickshire families to stay healthy and happy this summer

Heading into the summer months with longer days and hopefully some pleasant weather offers more opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors.

Families may be planning outdoor walks, games and activities with children, which support healthy and active lifestyles.

Regardless of age, eating well and moving more benefits every family member. It’s important to maintain an active lifestyle to help sustain good physical and mental health and the county has plenty of places to explore and ideas and information to keep people on the right track.

Warwickshire County Council’s Country Parks are a great starting point for keeping active. There are a total of 10 parks, greenways and nature reserves spread across Warwickshire, and each provides something unique to those looking to benefit from the restorative effects of nature. The county’s district and borough council’s also look after lots of green spaces around Warwickshire, many of which have playgrounds and equipment for people to exercise outdoors for free at outdoor gyms in local parks and recreational grounds. Leaving the car at home and undertaking some active travel on foot, bike or scooter can also be a great way to improve your physical health.

Physical health combined with eating a healthy balanced diet with lots of fruit and vegetables may improve incidence of anxiety and depression, across all age groups. Physical activity can improve mental wellbeing by boosting self-esteem, mood and sleep quality, and reduce fatigue.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health said: “It can be challenging for families who may be juggling busy lives to find information and new ideas to stay healthy. That’s why we’re committed to supporting residents with practical advice and signposting to local services. Our Eat Well, Move More campaign is a great place to start.

“Whether it’s making simple swaps at mealtimes, getting active in one of Warwickshire’s country parks, or accessing local support, we’re here to help families find what works best for them to help them live healthy, happy and independent lives.”

The council’s Eat well, move more campaign helps people consider their wellbeing, and make healthier choices for their families, because developing good relationships with food and exercise as early as possible in life leads to fitter futures for all. Parents and carers can help children eat well by making simple swaps such as sugary fizzy drinks for water or milk, and sweets for fruit and vegetables. Involving children in food shopping and meal planning and preparation can also encourage more interest in food and healthier eating habits.

Finding the time to move more can be a challenge. Children should ideally be active for at least 60 minutes a day, with 30 minutes taking place outside of school. Keep things manageable by including shorter 10-minute bursts—they could try scootering to school, skipping to the shops, or dancing to a song.

The benefits of being active can also help older adults too. Keeping active in later life lowers the risk of falls and can also decrease the risk of developing dementia.*

The council’s Living Well resource is designed to help adults, older people and families to stay healthy and independent for as long as possible. It is especially valuable to people who are navigating the challenges of caregiving, managing wellbeing, looking for extra support or simply searching for ways to improve their quality of life.

For some health concerns and queries Pharmacy First is a service at local chemists that people can access for minor illnesses or when GP surgeries are closed. Pharmacies are qualified to offer advice, treatment and medicine for sinusitis, sore throat, earache (for 16 and under), infected insect bites, impetigo, shingles and uncomplicated urinary tract infections (for women 16 – 64).

Please visit the Warwickshire County Council website for support and advice.

Support and advice links:

Reference:

*https://dementia.warwickshire.gov.uk/reducing-risk-dementia-1/active/1