Warwickshire marks National Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month with community events

A series of free community roadshow events are being held in Warwickshire in June to mark national Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller (GRT) History Month.

The roadshow, which is open to all, is visiting five libraries across the county and culminating in an event at the headquarters of Warwickshire Police on Monday 30 June.

This year, the roadshow will also be at Shire Hall in Warwick on Friday 20 June as part of Refugee Week activities.

The roadshow features a programme of activities designed to raise awareness of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller culture, language, and history, including contributions from local schools and communities.

Each roadshow event will feature:

An exhibition of artwork by primary schools in Warwickshire, showing their exploration of GRT culture, language, and histories in Warwickshire.

Tactile and interactive activities linked to traditional GRT crafts including stone painting, bracelet weaving and paper flower bouquets.

Storybook reading and a bookmark competition.

The roadshow events will be taking place on:

Thursday 19 June at Rugby Library and Information Centre, 10am - 2.30pm

Friday 20 June at Shire Hall, Warwick, 10am - 2.30pm (Refugee Week event)

Tuesday 24 June at Bedworth Library and Information Centre, 10am – 2.30pm

Wednesday 25 June at Leamington Spa Library, 10am - 2.30pm

Thursday 26 June at Stratford-upon-Avon Library, 10am – 2.30pm

Friday 27 June at Bidford-on-Avon Library, 10am – 2.30pm

Monday 30 June at the headquarters of Warwickshire Police, 10am - 2pm

The final event at the headquarters of Warwickshire Police will feature campfires and traditional activities, including the opportunity to see a traditional horse-drawn vehicle.

The roadshow has been organised by the Warwickshire Gypsy, Roma and Traveller engagement working group, which was established in 2020 and consists of a collection of professionals and support services along with several Warwickshire schools.

Partners represented on the working group include Warwickshire Police, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Equip, Warwickshire Libraries, WCC Community Safety, Education Services, and a variety of other organisations. The group’s focus is on engagement with GRT communities in Warwickshire, access to services and education.

Warwickshire Police’s Gypsy and Traveller Liaison/Advisor, Martin Rone-Clarke, said:

“The June GRT History Month events in Warwickshire have evolved over the last few years and have proven extremely beneficial in educating and raising awareness about the rich culture and history associated with our Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities.

"Warwickshire Police are proud to have been involved in this process, working with both partners and community representatives that make up the Warwickshire GRT engagement group. We are delighted to again this year host the roadshow finale event at our headquarters."

Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, Philip Seccombe, said: “I encourage residents to come along to one of their local roadshows and build their knowledge of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities and their history.

“With sessions across Warwickshire, we can all deepen our understanding of the culture. Alongside partners, I look forward to welcoming many of you to these events throughout the month.”