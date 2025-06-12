Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - 12 June 2025

Find out what was discussed at the June meeting of Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet.

A review of the Council’s performance over the last financial year, its current financial position and creating more SEND spaces at the county’s schools were among the matters being discussed at the June meeting of Warwickshire’s Cabinet.

The report on treasury management and investment performance showed that Warwickshire earned an average return of 4.96% on its investments, which is higher than the 4.66% average achieved by similar local authorities. The additional income was used to support services under pressure – in particular, to help meet the increasing demand within the High Needs Block for schools.

The financial report also showed that by using investment income to help cover day-to-day spending, Warwickshire kept its overspend to £1.98m, - just 0.49% of its budget and well within the acceptable limit of 2%.

To help meet rising demand for Education and Health Care Plan support, nearly £440,000 was allocated to the Education Capital Programme for four projects to create Specialist Resourced Provision within mainstream schools. This will enable more children to learn locally, reducing the need for costly transport to out-of-area settings.

Cabinet also backed plans to improve efficiency through new contracts for two key services. Working with Coventry City Council, Warwickshire will tender for a regional service to identify and support young people not in education or training. Cabinet also approved the procurement of new garden waste composting contracts, ahead of changes required by new national recycling legislation.

The Council’s performance review for 2024/25 showed 72% of Key Business Measures on track. Highlights included strong support for business growth, the highest proportion of children with EHCPs in mainstream schools in seven years, more children in care placed with foster families than targeted, and high satisfaction with adult social services. Rising home-to-school transport costs per child remain a concern.

Cllr Rob Howard, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “It was helpful to see such detailed reports at our first Cabinet meeting. They gave us a clear picture of the council’s financial position, highlighted areas of strong performance, and explained where targets aren’t being met, and why. It’s a valuable starting point for our work ahead.”

Papers from the Cabinet meeting and the recorded livestream can be viewed here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=146&MId=4091&Ver=4