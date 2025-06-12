Major investment in school facilities to enhance support for Warwickshire’s children

A significant investment of over £430,000 to expand specialist education provision and improve primary school facilities across the county has been approved by WCC's Cabinet.

The decision, taken at the Cabinet meeting on 12 June 2025, will create 26 new specialist places for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and deliver enhanced outdoor learning areas for early years pupils.

The approved additions to the Education Capital Programme will see the establishment of new resourced provisions at three primary schools:

Thomas Jolyffe Primary School in Stratford-upon-Avon will receive £71,000 to create an 8-place provision for pupils with communication and interaction needs.

Birchwood Primary School in Polesworth, subject to DfE approval, will receive £132,000 to establish an 8-place provision, also for pupils with communication and interaction needs.

Tysoe Church of England Primary School in Upper Tysoe will receive £77,000 for an 8-place provision for children with communication and interaction needs.

This new provision will help children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCP) to thrive in mainstream school environments while accessing tailored specialist support.

This initiative is a key part of the council's strategy to increase its specialist provision places from just over 200 to more than 530 by 2028, ensuring more children can be educated locally, reducing travel times and improving outcomes.

Cabinet also approved an increase in the number of specialist places at Welford on Avon Primary School from 8 to 10, reflecting the existing high-quality provision at the school.

In addition, Woodloes Primary School in Warwick will benefit from an investment of £157,000 to improve its outdoor learning and play areas for pre-school and reception pupils. The project will be funded entirely by developer contributions and will include new canopies, a messy play area, a performance space, and improved surfacing.

The funding for the new specialist provisions, totalling £280,000, will come from the Department for Education's High Needs Capital Grant.

Warwickshire County Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "This is a fantastic step forward in our mission to ensure every child in Warwickshire has access to the high-quality education in a setting that is right for them. The creation of these new resourced provisions at Thomas Jolyffe, Birchwood, and Tysoe primary schools is central to our Education Sufficiency Strategy.

“This investment will allow more children with special educational needs to flourish in their local mainstream schools, alongside their peers. It's about creating inclusive, supportive learning environments where every child can reach their full potential."

Councillor Stephen Shaw, the council’s Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, added: "Today's decision represents a prudent and targeted use of funds to meet the evolving needs of our communities. By strategically using the High Needs Capital Grant from government and securing developer contributions for the Woodloes project, we are delivering vital new school infrastructure without placing an additional burden on the council taxpayer.

“Investing in local specialist provision is not only the right thing to do for our children but is also a financially sound strategy. It helps manage demand on the Dedicated Schools Grant, reduces long-term costs associated with out-of-county placements and home-to-school transport, and ultimately delivers better value for Warwickshire."

This investment addresses the significant growth in Warwickshire's school age population, which has increased by almost 7% over the last decade, and the rising number of pupils with an EHCP. The projects will be delivered in line with the latest building regulations to ensure energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The Cabinet report for this item can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s44170/Additions%20to%20the%20Education%20Capital%20Programme%20202526.pdf