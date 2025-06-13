Stratford District CPE Variation No.10 (Re-consulting)

Following on from informal consultations on parking restrictions across Stratford District, Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named order as described in the public notice.

Please Note:

Proposals were orignially published in February 2025. It has recently come to our attention that some residents did not receive letters at the time; as a result, consultation has been re-opened with representations accepted up until Friday 4th July 2025.

All representations previously received remain valid, and will be given due consideration as part of the decision making process.

Payton Street, Stratford - Clarification:

Further to queries received during the original consultation - please be advised that the double yellow lines proposed are to replicate the length of the existing (advisory) access protection marking, NOT to be extended.

Any objections, representations or expressions of support to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to County Highways Minor Works Team (CPE), Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “Stratford V10”.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 4 July 2025.