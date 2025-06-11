Doing our bit for a greener Warwickshire

Residents are being encouraged to celebrate Great Big Green Week (9 -16 June) by making simple everyday swaps that support our countryside, communities and wellbeing.

This year’s national theme – Let’s swap together for good – highlights the positive steps people can make to protect and enjoy the places that we love. Warwickshire County Council is sharing local ideas and inspiration to help residents make small changes that can lead to big benefits, from saving money to improving health and supporting nature.

Here are just a few swaps that residents might consider:

Waste less, save more – From home composting to reuse shops at recycling centres, there are lots of ways to reduce waste whilst saving money. Warwickshire’s reuse shops offer everything from toys to furniture at low prices, keeping good items in use. Find out more about recycling in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/recycling

Walk or cycle short trips – Swapping one short car journey for walking, cycling or wheeling can boost physical and mental wellbeing, cut travel costs and help improve local air quality. Find out more about active travel in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel

Borrow instead of buy – Warwickshire Libraries have always been based on re-use. They help residents borrow books, access community events, stay warm in winter and connect with others. Find your local library: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

Get out into nature – Warwickshire’s country parks are great places to relax, enjoy nature and support local wildlife. Visiting a park is a great low-cost activity that benefits both health and the environment.. Find your local country park: https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council Cabinet Member for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: "Great Big Green Week is a great reminder that looking after the places we care about doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. Whether it’s borrowing books from your local library or enjoying a day out in one of our stunning country parks, there’s a lot we can do that’s good for us, and good for Warwickshire.”

Visit https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/ for more information on building a greener Warwickshire.

For more information about Great Big Green Week, visit: The Great Big Green Week