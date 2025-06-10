Transport and Planning Cabinet Member confirmed following Leader’s decision-making meeting

The final member of Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet was appointed today following the Leader’s decision-making meeting. 

Cllr Nigel Golby was confirmed as Cabinet Member for Transport and Planning. The make-up of the Cabinet has now been confirmed as follows; 

Published: 10th June 2025

