Transport and Planning Cabinet Member confirmed following Leader’s decision-making meeting

The final member of Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet was appointed today following the Leader’s decision-making meeting.
Cllr Nigel Golby was confirmed as Cabinet Member for Transport and Planning. The make-up of the Cabinet has now been confirmed as follows;
- Cllr Rob Howard – Leader of the Council and Portfolio Holder for Economy
- Cllr George Finch - Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children & Families
- Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko - Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Health
- Cllr Stephen Shaw - Cabinet Member for Finance and Property
- Cllr Wayne Briggs – Cabinet Member for Education
- Cllr Nigel Golby – Cabinet Member for Transport and Planning
- Cllr Michael Bannister – Cabinet Member for Customer and Transformation
- Cllr Dale Bridgewater – Cabinet Member for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety
- Cllr Darren Cheshire - Cabinet Member for Environment, Heritage and Culture