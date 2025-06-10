Energy bill support available this summer

Short-term financial assistance to help those who are finding it hard to manage the cost of their energy bills is available until 27 June 2025.

The Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme is once again distributing funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund to support people who may benefit from some extra help towards their energy bills.

The Household Support Fund can provide short-term financial assistance in the form of a one-off voucher payment to meet an immediate need and help those who are finding it hard to manage the cost of their energy bills. This supplements ongoing emergency support from the Local Welfare Scheme for residents in financial crisis.

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging families and households to apply whether they use pre-payment meters, pay by direct debit or on receipt of a bill. Residents are invited to contact the Local Welfare Scheme team for a confidential discussion about their situation. Applications can be made over the phone or online - call 0800 4081448 or 01926 359182 or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme

This support is time limited and available until 27 June 2025, eligibility criteria can be found on the website. Those entitled to benefits eligible free school meals have already received this support as part of their recent cost of living payment.

Councillor Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said: “While we are heading into the summer months, we understand that the cost of household energy bills continues to present challenges for residents. Through the Household Support Fund we are able to offer short-term financial assistance to help manage these costs. “Using insight from what has worked well with the allocation of previous rounds of the Household Support Fund the County Council will be distributing this latest funding in a similar way and would ask that residents get in touch with us through our dedicated telephone support line or online. “The Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme helps our most vulnerable residents at times of unavoidable crisis when they have no other means of help, and through the scheme we are also able to distribute the Household Support Fund to families and individuals most in need through proactive targeted support and by application.”

More information and advice on Cost of Living support is available https://www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk