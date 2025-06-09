Warwickshire County Council earns national recognition for championing children with hidden language needs

Further information to help identify Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) in children and young people and the support available in Warwickshire.

Children and young people in Warwickshire with Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) will continue to benefit from high-quality, inclusive support, as the County Council’s Specialist Teaching Service (STS) has been reaccredited with DLD Friendly status.

This national recognition from NAPLIC (National Association of Professionals concerned with Language Impairment in Children) highlights the Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting children and young people with DLD to thrive in school and beyond.

This often overlooked but common lifelong condition affects around two children in every classroom and causes significant difficulties with understanding and/or using spoken language. It can have a significant impact on learning, friendships, emotional wellbeing, and behaviour. Because language underpins so much of what children do in school - from reading and writing to social interaction - early identification and the right support are essential to give children the best possible chance of success, both in the classroom and in everyday life.

To further raise awareness and improve support for DLD, Warwickshire County Council has launched two updated leaflets:

A guide for parents and carers to help identify signs of DLD and understand how to support their child.

A guide for schools and teachers offering practical strategies to support learners with DLD in the classroom.

Both leaflets are available to download at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/speech-language

Warwickshire Specialist Teaching Service’s reaccreditation follows a rigorous re-audit process. Lesley Cherriman, a NAPLIC committee member, praised the STS for delivering an “impressive” and “brilliant offer” and highlighted the team’s newly refreshed leaflets as best practice examples soon to be featured on the NAPLIC website.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “We are incredibly proud to have our Specialist Teaching Service recognised once again with DLD Friendly status. This accreditation reflects our commitment to ensuring that every child in Warwickshire, including those with hidden language needs, receives the support they need to thrive.

“Language development is crucial to many aspects of learning for children. Early identification of DLD is so important to ensure that children are accessing the support they need to succeed, not just academically but socially, too. By raising awareness of DLD amongst parents, carers and education professionals, we hope that we can make a real difference to the lives of children with DLD.”

The recognition from NAPLIC reflects the collaborative efforts between Warwickshire’s STS and Speech and Language Therapy (SaLT) teams, who submitted their audits separately, but have worked closely to ensure high-quality, inclusive support for children with DLD across the county. This includes jointly produced training which can be accessed by all Warwickshire schools free of charge, which provides further guidance to help them identify DLD and ensure appropriate support is in place.

To learn more about how Warwickshire is supporting children with speech, language, and communication needs, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/speech-language

For more information about DLD and the DLD Friendly audit process, visit: NAPLIC DLD Friendly Audit