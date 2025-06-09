Why I love being a childminder: Alley’s Story

Warwickshire has close to 200 registered childminders whose valuable work helps infants and children learn and develop every day.

Warwickshire County Council is looking for even more childminders and has produced a video, featuring a local childminder, to help people understand more about this flexible and rewarding role.

Alley Hanson runs Ally’s House Childminding and is based in Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa. She has shared her childminding story in a new video:

In the video, Alley talks about how she got started and why she loves the role so much with reflection on the many highs and occasional challenges of working with children.

Alley said: 'When I first became a childminder, I loved that I had found a way to maintain my professional identity within the education sector while also being fully present as a parent. Five years on, that hasn't changed, but I’ve also come to deeply value the autonomy the role offers. It’s allowed me to grow as a professional, design a curriculum I truly believe in, and build meaningful, lasting connections with both children and their families.

“In sharing my story, I hope to raise the profile of childminding as a dynamic and deeply rewarding career. It's so important that we continue to shine a light on the childminder workforce as an essential jigsaw piece in the rich, complex puzzle of the Early Years Sector.”

Childminding provides a unique blend of flexibility and purpose

Childminders can work from home, be their own boss, and set their own hours while providing high-quality care and education for young children. For anyone inspired by Alley’s story and interested in beginning their own childminding journey in Warwickshire, the council is here to help.

Considering childminding?

Anyone who enjoys working with children and has a suitable home environment, with access to a safe outdoor play area, could find that childminding is a perfect fit.

Warwickshire County Council offers a comprehensive guide on its website outlining the steps to becoming a successful childminder, including the training and support options that are available.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education, said: "Childminding is an integral part of the early years education landscape and offers a chance to not only pursue a fulfilling career but also to play a vital role in shaping young children’s development, and in turn supporting our commitment to a child friendly county where children are happy, healthy, safe and skilled..

“Alley’s story is really informative and inspiring and I hope it will and encourage people to give serious thought to embarking on a career in childminding."

Watch this informative animation showcasing the benefits of becoming a childminder: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI8TQLIjahU

The Warwickshire County Council website has more information on how to become a childminder, including details on the training and support available: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childcare/become-childminder