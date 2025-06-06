Warwickshire County Council - Free School Meals

Apply for free school meals (FSM)

Apply for free school meals (FSM)

Schools should provide meal options for all children attending school. Meals are available free of charge to:

  • all infant pupils (Reception, Year 1 and Year 2) – known as universal FSM
  • pupils who meet the free school meals eligibility criteria – known as benefits-related FSM

 

Apply Online: Apply for free school meals – Warwickshire County Council

 

Need help with your application?

If you have any questions or need support with applying for free school meals, please contact the team by emailing freemeals@warwickshire.gov.uk or calling 01926 359189.

Published: 6th June 2025

