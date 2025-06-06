Warwickshire County Council - Free School Meals

Apply for free school meals (FSM)

Schools should provide meal options for all children attending school. Meals are available free of charge to:

all infant pupils (Reception, Year 1 and Year 2) – known as universal FSM

pupils who meet the free school meals eligibility criteria – known as benefits-related FSM

Need help with your application?

If you have any questions or need support with applying for free school meals, please contact the team by emailing freemeals@warwickshire.gov.uk or calling 01926 359189.