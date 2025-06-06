The WPH Charitable Trust provides medical funding for a range of purposes and seeks to offer financial help, donations or sponsorship to individuals, groups and projects.

WPH Healthcare Charity

The WPH Charitable Trust is dedicated to providing funding for individuals, groups and organisations to help prevent, relieve and cure sickness in Coventry and Warwickshire. The fund distributes approximately £250,000 every year.

Established in 1994, the Trust has benefited the lives of many individuals and groups to aid, relieve, care and support. The Trust provides grants for medical research, buildings and equipment.

The WPH Trust was set up with funds from the sale of the Warwickshire Private Hospital in 1994.

Whether a particular need is small or large; the Trust can offer financial assistance. Grants have been given to a wide variety of projects across Coventry and Warwickshire including:

Patient care and support services

Play learning and development equipment

Home refurbishment and construction

Medical equipment

Nursing staff and medical support

Medically related research

The Trust offers funding and grants to:

Individuals of any age

Hospices and Charitable groups

Academics and Research

If you live/are based in Coventry or Warwickshire – click below to apply for funding today.

Funding for individuals

Funding for Organisations

Funding for Medical Projects

W P H Healthcare Charity – Funding and grants for people and projects in Coventry and Warwickshire

Email: info@warwickshirehealthcharity.org.uk

If you wish to apply for funding, please use our online application form.

Facebook: Facebook

LinkedIn: (28) WPH Charitable Trust: About | LinkedIn