Measles cases rising in the West Midlands – with risk of holiday season causing a summer surge

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) published its monthly update on measles cases in England on Thursday 5 June.

The latest UKHSA monthly update shows outbreaks continuing, with 109 cases confirmed in April and 86 so far in May. Cases have predominantly been in unvaccinated children aged 10 years and under, with on-going outbreaks in a number of regions. In the West Midlands, there have been seven confirmed cases (mostly across Birmingham) in just over a week, while London has had almost half of all cases reported in the past four weeks.

There has also been a global increase in measles cases including Europe over the last year and the Agency is concerned, that with travelling for holidays or to visit family this summer, there is a risk this could lead to another surge of measles cases in England.

UKHSA Regional Deputy Director, West Midlands, Katie Spence said:

“Measles can cause serious illness, and while most people will recover completely within a couple of weeks, the virus can sometimes leave permanent disability and can even be fatal. Measles is very infectious and can spread rapidly among communities, if people have not had at least one dose of the MMR vaccine. The recent wave of cases we’ve seen in the West Midlands have all been in unvaccinated children under 10 years old. That’s why it’s so important that you and your family are protected by the MMR vaccine – especially before meeting up with family and friends for get togethers such as Eid this weekend, or going away on holiday, as outbreaks are being seen in many countries. “The MMR vaccine is very effective, and protects against measles, along with mumps and rubella. It is completely free on the NHS, and there is a version of the vaccine (Priorix) that is suitable for people who don’t touch pork products – just ask at your GP surgery. You need two doses for maximum protection, and these should be given before your child starts school full-time, but you can arrange to have any jabs you’ve missed, it’s never too late to catch up.”

The latest measles epidemiology report on the UKHSA Data Dashboard today reports:

Since 1 January there have been 420 laboratory confirmed measles cases reported in England

109 measles cases were confirmed in April and to date 86 in May (data reporting lags impact on most recent 4 weeks and therefore the figures are likely to be an underestimate)

The majority (276/420, 66%) of these cases were in children aged 10 years and under, but there are also cases being reported in young people and adults

London has seen the highest number of cases overall this year (162/420, 39%) and in the last 4 weeks (35/75, 47%)

A number of other regions are also reporting outbreaks - with 25% (19/75) of cases in the North West, and 11% (8/75) in the West Midlands in the last 4 weeks

Since the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1968, at least 20 million measles cases and 4,500 deaths have been prevented in the UK.

However, measles remains endemic in many countries around the world, and with declines in MMR vaccine uptake observed over the last decade, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have also seen large measles outbreaks in Europe and other countries.

An analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), reported 127, 350 measles cases in the European Region for 2024, double the number of cases reported for 2023 and the highest number since 1997.

This year outbreaks have been seen in several other European countries, including France, Italy, Spain and Germany, and WHO recently reported that Romania, Pakistan, India, Thailand, Indonesia and Nigeria currently have among the largest number of measles cases worldwide.

In England, the decline of the uptake of childhood vaccinations including MMR in the past decade, well below the WHO 95% target, means that many thousands of children are left unprotected with the risk of outbreaks linked to nurseries and schools.

London has the lowest MMR uptake rates compared with other English regions (MMR2 uptake at 5 years is just 73.3% in London compared to English average of 83.9%).

From Autumn 2023 to summer 2024, England experienced the biggest outbreak of measles since 2012, particularly affecting young children. Since the peak last year cases have declined but local outbreaks continue.

Measles is one of the most highly infectious diseases and spreads rapidly among those who are unvaccinated. The UKHSA is concerned that more outbreaks may occur again on a larger scale this summer as families with unvaccinated children and adults travel to countries where there are outbreaks.

It is important that anyone travelling for summer holidays or to visit family, especially parents of young children, check that all members of their family have received both their MMR vaccines.

Getting vaccinated means you are also helping protect others who can’t have the vaccine, including infants under 1 year and people with weakened immune systems, who are at greater risk of serious illness and complications from measles.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency:

“It’s essential that everyone, particularly parents of young children, check all family members are up to date with two MMR doses, especially if you are travelling this summer for holidays or visiting family. Measles cases are picking up again in England and outbreaks are happening in Europe and many countries with close links to the UK. “Measles spreads very easily and can be a nasty disease, leading to complications like ear and chest infections and inflammation of the brain with some children tragically ending up in hospital and suffering life-long consequences. Nobody wants this for their child and it's not something you want to experience when away on holiday. “The MMR vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from measles. Babies under the age of 1 and some people who have weakened immune systems can’t have the vaccine and are at risk of more serious complications if they get measles. They rely on the rest of us getting the vaccine to protect them. “It is never too late to catch up, if you’re not sure if any of your family are up to date, check their Red Book or contact your GP practice. Don’t put it off and regret it later.”

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said:

“Tens of thousands of additional MMR vaccinations were delivered following NHS action last year to protect children against measles, mumps and rubella, and the recent increase in cases seen in England and Europe should act as an important reminder to ensure your child is protected. “Too many babies and young children are still not protected against the diseases, which are contagious infections that spread very easily and can cause serious health problems. MMR jabs are provided free as part of the NHS routine immunisation programme – and I would encourage all parents to act on invites or check vaccination records if they think they may have missed their child’s vaccination.”

The first MMR vaccine is offered to infants when they turn 1 and the second dose to pre-school children when they are around 3 years and 4 months old.

Around 99% of those who have 2 doses will be protected against measles and rubella. Although mumps protection is slightly lower, cases in vaccinated people are much less severe.

Anyone, whatever age, who has not had 2 doses can contact their GP surgery to book an appointment. It is never too late to catch-up.

It's particularly important to check you've had both doses if you are:

about to start college or university

travelling overseas

planning a pregnancy

a frontline health or social care worker

if you work with young children or care for people as part of your work

For more information on measles, mumps and rubella see the UKHSA resource: www.gov.uk/government/publications/mmr-for-all-general-leaflet