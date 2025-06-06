Aging Well - Arts and Craft Bedworth

Arts Uplift
Connect with others, express your creativity and boost wellbeing
Enjoy a variety of arts and craft activities led by friendly and supportive artist Aish Kallapiran.
Suitable for anyone over 65 as well as people living with Dementia, Parkinsons or other disabilities.
Our weekly ageing well sessions help to improve health and wellbeing and are dementia friendly.
Key benefits include:
- Reducing loneliness
- Keeping your mind active
- Improving self-expression
- Increasing confidence
- Learning new skills
- Re-igniting passions and hobbies
- Improving hand to eye co-ordination and dexterity
- Meeting new friends
Activities will include:
- Canvas painting with acrylics
- Canvas bag design
- Marbling and colour blending
- Printing
- Glass painting and staining
- Glass collage
- Card making
- plus refreshments
Carers welcome Pay what you can!
Wednesdays 10:30am to 12pm
Starts 5 February
Old Meeting United Reformed Church, Leicester St, Bedworth CV12 8JR
Please visit our website for full course dates and details: http://www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well
Booking essential contact Beth at info@artsuplift.co.uk or 01926 504 212