Aging Well - Arts and Craft Bedworth

Arts Uplift

Connect with others, express your creativity and boost wellbeing

Enjoy a variety of arts and craft activities led by friendly and supportive artist Aish Kallapiran.

Suitable for anyone over 65 as well as people living with Dementia, Parkinsons or other disabilities.

Our weekly ageing well sessions help to improve health and wellbeing and are dementia friendly.

Key benefits include:

Reducing loneliness

Keeping your mind active

Improving self-expression

Increasing confidence

Learning new skills

Re-igniting passions and hobbies

Improving hand to eye co-ordination and dexterity

Meeting new friends

Activities will include:

Canvas painting with acrylics

Canvas bag design

Marbling and colour blending

Printing

Glass painting and staining

Glass collage

Card making

plus refreshments

Carers welcome Pay what you can!

Wednesdays 10:30am to 12pm

Starts 5 February

Old Meeting United Reformed Church, Leicester St, Bedworth CV12 8JR

Please visit our website for full course dates and details: http://www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well

Booking essential contact Beth at info@artsuplift.co.uk or 01926 504 212