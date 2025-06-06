Ageing Well - Movement to Music in Kenilworth

Arts Uplift
Gentle Movement to Music
FREE
Improve your mental and physical wellbeing with these gentle sessions set to familiar music.
Enjoy one hour of movement and half an hour of social time along with free refreshments.
Suitable for people over 65s of all abilities and dementia friendly.
Fridays 10.45-12.15pm
Starts 15 November
Kenilworth Library, Smalley Place, Kenilworth, CV8 1QG
Please visit our website for full course dates and details: http://www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well
Booking essential contact Beth at info@artsuplift.co.uk or 01926 504 212