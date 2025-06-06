Ageing Well - Movement to Music in Kenilworth

Arts Uplift

Gentle Movement to Music

FREE

Improve your mental and physical wellbeing with these gentle sessions set to familiar music.

Enjoy one hour of movement and half an hour of social time along with free refreshments.

Suitable for people over 65s of all abilities and dementia friendly.

Fridays 10.45-12.15pm

Starts 15 November

Kenilworth Library, Smalley Place, Kenilworth, CV8 1QG

Please visit our website for full course dates and details: http://www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well

Booking essential contact Beth at info@artsuplift.co.uk or 01926 504 212