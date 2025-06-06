Ageing Well - Arts & Craft Southam

Arts Uplift

Free

Take part in a range of carefully crafted mindful sessions with friendly support and guidance.

Suitable for anyone over 65 of all abilities and people living with Dementia, Parkinsons or other disabilities.

Carers welcome to come and support. Refreshments provided.

Mondays 10.30-12 noon

Starts 2 December

Galanos Hub, Banbury Road, Southam, CV47 2BL

Please visit our website for full course dates and details: www.artsuplift.co.uk/ageing-well

Booking essential contact Beth at info@artsuplift.co.uk or 01926 504 212