Act for Autism

We deliver seminars to Teacher Training colleges, Conferences and large scale events to build awareness of autism and to introduce the 3C pathway. Seminars can cover a range of topics including:

The 3C pathway a relational approach to supporting autistic students in School

Parenting the 3C Pathway way

The Sensory Reality of autistic children

How history has marred our understanding of Autism

Reframing Autism

Our seminars are interactive and engaging and offer the audience an insight into the lived experience of autistic students via films we have produced ad kinaesthetic exercises.

Presenting to large groups at universities, schools and conferences. Helping to understand the sensory world and challenges that the environment can create for autistic individuals.

Webinars: For access visit our Eventbrite page.

We are known for our original immersive workshops, which we have delivered across the UK and internationally.

4 part parent workshops

Connections workshop for professionals

Schools inset day workshops

3C pathway in Practice

Sensory regulation

Autism and Girls

Autism and ADHD

Autism in the workplace

Transition to adulthood

More titles available and formats to suit.

Please contact us find out what we can do for your team or family.

