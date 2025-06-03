Act for Autism

Educate, Empower, Embrace
What we Do?
Seminars
We deliver seminars to Teacher Training colleges, Conferences and large scale events to build awareness of autism and to introduce the 3C pathway. Seminars can cover a range of topics including:
- The 3C pathway a relational approach to supporting autistic students in School
- Parenting the 3C Pathway way
- The Sensory Reality of autistic children
- How history has marred our understanding of Autism
- Reframing Autism
Our seminars are interactive and engaging and offer the audience an insight into the lived experience of autistic students via films we have produced ad kinaesthetic exercises.
Presenting to large groups at universities, schools and conferences. Helping to understand the sensory world and challenges that the environment can create for autistic individuals.
Webinars: For access visit our Eventbrite page.
Workshops
We are known for our original immersive workshops, which we have delivered across the UK and internationally.
- Workshops include:
- 4 part parent workshops
- Connections workshop for professionals
- Schools inset day workshops
- 3C pathway in Practice
- Sensory regulation
- Autism and Girls
- Autism and ADHD
- Autism in the workplace
- Transition to adulthood
More titles available and formats to suit.
Please contact us find out what we can do for your team or family.
