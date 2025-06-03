Our vision is that every child and young person has a safe and happy childhood, and the foundations they need to thrive.

Action for Children

Our areas of work

We take action in three ways:

Intervention. Anyone can get trapped in poverty, abuse, or violence. When we spot problems, we take action early. We step in to help children, young people, and families before things get worse.

Prevention. We give young people the support they need to grow up safe and happy. Projects like The Blues Programme teach important life skills and help to build resilience. It’s simple and it works.

Advocacy. Children don’t have a say in many things that affect their lives. We listen to what they want. We take their concerns to the government. And we campaign for better support and resources.

Action For Children | Children's charity | For safe and happy childhoods

Find a local service: Our local services | Action For Children

Parent Talk Parent Talk - Support for Parents from Action For Children

Down-to-earth parenting advice you can trust.

We’re here for you, when you need us. Find answers to parenting questions in our advice articles. Or talk to a parenting coach about anything that’s worrying you. It’s all free, and no topic is too big, small, or embarrassing.

Sidekick is an anonymous and confidential text service for young people aged 13-18 in the UK.

You can text us any time, about anything that's bothering you as a young person. Our friendly team will find you the answers you need and text you back within 24 hours.

Sidekick | Helpline for Young People | Action for Children