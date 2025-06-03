Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is excited to announce the launch of a new initiative, Crash Course.

Developed by the dedicated team at Atherstone Fire Station, this free course is designed to equip drivers with essential knowledge and skills on what to do if they encounter or are involved in a road traffic collision or incident.

Building on the decade-long success of WFRS's renowned Biker Down course, which has provided invaluable safety training for motorcyclists, Crash Course expands this vital education to car drivers. Currently, most driver safety courses are only offered as a consequence of prosecution for offenses such as speeding. Crash Course aims to proactively empower all drivers with life-saving information before an incident occurs.

"We are incredibly proud to introduce Crash Course to the drivers of Warwickshire," says Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention & Arson Manager at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. "For ten years, our Biker Down course has made a significant impact on motorcycle safety. We recognised a critical need to extend this proactive approach to car drivers, giving them the confidence and knowledge to react safely and effectively in the event of an accident. This course is about empowering our community to be part of the solution, potentially saving lives and mitigating injuries."

Crash Course will cover crucial topics such as speed, awareness of other road users, scene safety, communication with emergency services, and basic first aid principles relevant to road incidents.

The first free courses will be delivered locally from July 2025 in collaboration with the Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire Police, highlighting a collaborative commitment to road safety across the county.

How to Sign Up:

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service encourages all drivers to take advantage of this vital free training. Spaces are limited, and early booking is advised.

To sign up for a free Crash Course session near you, please book your place via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/crash-course-2025-4251853