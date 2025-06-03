Our work is focused on expanding and improving creative and cultural opportunities for children and young people.

Arts Connect

Who Are We and What Do We Do?

Arts Connect are a centre for cultural education working for children and young people. For over a decade we have run projects and programmes that improve opportunities and access for the creative development of young people and expand the skills and knowledge of the teachers, artists and arts organisations who work with them. We are part of the University of Wolverhampton and we focus our work in the Black Country and the wider West Midlands.

Website: Arts Connect | Leading change with and for children and young people.

Email: artsconnectwm@wlv.ac.uk

