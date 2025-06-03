As the world's number one digital parenting resource our vision is to create a world of healthy pregnancies, thriving children, and confident parents.

BabyCentre UK

BabyCenter reaches millions of new and expectant parents monthly through our global websites, mobile apps, online communities, email, and social platforms.

With 3.7 million unique users per month, and a social following of nearly 1 million, BabyCentre UK is the UK’s leading pregnancy and parenting destination.

Our editorial team creates award-winning content to support parents on every step of their journey, with input from our Medical Advisory Board. Our goal is to provide the most helpful and trustworthy pregnancy and parenting information in the world. To ensure that medical content is accurate and up to date, doctors and other healthcare professionals on our advisory board review and approve all information related to pregnancy health and children's health and development.

We believe that becoming a parent is one of the most challenging and extraordinary things you'll ever do – and that the support of professionals and other parents is crucial. More simply: We believe in the journey. We believe in you.

BabyCentre UK is personalised for you, with editorially selected content relevant to each week of pregnancy and beyond. Together our articles and stage-based newsletters are designed to give you the most important information you need to have a healthy pregnancy and child. Helpful tools, like the Due Date Calculator and Baby Names Finder, help you track your progress and take some of the guesswork out of big decisions. And our welcoming, professionally moderated Community is a supportive place to connect with others in the same stage of pregnancy or child-raising.

