We're here to help children and young people feel safer, happier, healthier and more hopeful – and have somewhere they feel they belong.

Barnado's

When life gets tough or it feels like there’s nowhere to turn, Barnardo’s is here.

We make sure children and young people feel safer, happier, healthier and more hopeful, by running 760 specialist services across the UK, and campaigning to change the way the system works for the better.

We’ve been changing childhoods and changing lives for over 150 years, and we’ll be here for as long as we’re needed.

Barnardo's | Children's charity | Barnardo's

To get support or find a local service: Need a helping hand? We’ve got you. | Barnardo's

To contact us: Contact us | Barnardo's

Instagram: Barnardo's (@barnardos_uk) • Instagram photos and videos

X: (16) Barnardo’s (@barnardos) / X

Facebook: Facebook

Tiktok: barnardosUK (@barnardosuk) | TikTok