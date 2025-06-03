The road safety charity

Brake

Our vision is a world with zero road death and injury, where we can all move in a safe and healthy way, whoever we are and however we travel. Until our vision becomes a reality, we are working to stop crashes on our roads, reduce harm when a crash happens, and help every road victim get the support they need, for as long as they need it.

Brake's National Road Victim Service

Get help

If someone you love has been killed or seriously injured in a road crash, Brake is here to help

Fill out this simple form, call 0808 8000 401 or email help@brake.org.uk

Open Monday to Friday 10am–4pm

