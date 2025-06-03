Child Accident Prevention Trust

The Child Accident Prevention Trust is the only UK charity to focus on preventing death and serious injury to children from avoidable accidents. Our vision is a safer world for all our children.

We were set up 40 years ago by two consultant paediatricians who could not bear to keep treating the same injuries day after day; and who sometimes, despite their best efforts, had to give the news that no parent ever wants to hear.

They knew that many of the deaths and life-changing injuries they were treating were needless and they became determined to prevent them.

We are still driven by that same passion to keep children safe.

