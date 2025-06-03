Dimensions Tool
CAMHS (now called RISE)
The Dimensions of Health and Wellbeing is a free online tool providing self-care information to support adults, children and young people in Coventry and Warwickshire.
You can rate yourself or another person against a number of dimensions related to health and wellbeing.
The Dimensions tool is available 24/7 and creates a Dimensions report which provides information about self-care, local services and support.
To access the Dimensions of Health and Wellbeing, please click here.
Learn more about Dimensions by watching this video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/VtGnQnOfb7o