Burns and scalds
CAPT (Child Accident Prevention Trust)
Almost half of all serious burns are to children under two and 70% are to children under five.
It comes as a surprise just how easily a young child can badly burn themselves. But because their skin is thinner and more delicate than an adult’s, a baby or toddler is at greater risk of serious burns.
Most young children are burnt at home, when they take parents and carers by surprise, for example by reaching for a hot drink or grabbing hair straighteners.
In fact, a cup of tea could be the most dangerous thing in your lounge. A hot drink can scald a baby even 15 minutes after it’s been made.
