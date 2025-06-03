Burns and scalds

CAPT (Child Accident Prevention Trust)

Almost half of all serious burns are to children under two and 70% are to children under five.

It comes as a surprise just how easily a young child can badly burn themselves. But because their skin is thinner and more delicate than an adult’s, a baby or toddler is at greater risk of serious burns.

Most young children are burnt at home, when they take parents and carers by surprise, for example by reaching for a hot drink or grabbing hair straighteners.

In fact, a cup of tea could be the most dangerous thing in your lounge. A hot drink can scald a baby even 15 minutes after it’s been made.

Find out why young children are more at risk, how you can stop these accidents and what to do in an emergency.

