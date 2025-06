Choking Prevention

CAPT (Child Accident Prevention Trust)

Safe from choking

Choking usually tops parents’ fears when it comes to accidents. And rightly so.

Young children have narrow airways and are still learning to chew, breathe and swallow in the right order (add talking or moving around and it gets really complicated).

Knowing some simple steps puts you in the driving seat and lessens the worry.

